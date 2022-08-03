Deputy hurt in shooting when responding to call for help, Richland County sheriff says

online@thestate.com
Noah Feit
·1 min read

A dead man was discovered and a deputy was injured when responding to a call for help early Wednesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were investigating the call in Northeast Columbia, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Specific information about where the call was made was not available.

When clearing the scene, deputies began being shot at and and one deputy at the scene had multiple bullets strike his vehicle, according to the release.

The deputy was not shot but was injured by glass during the gunfire, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the deputy’s condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department said deputies did not return fire, because they could not determine the source of the gunfire.

After searching the area, the body of a deceased male was found outside of a neighboring house, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the male, and no cause of death has been released.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the incident.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

