Police lights

A Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured by a man wielding a pipe Monday morning, according to a press release.

At approximately 8 a.m., while investigating a suspicious vehicle, a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy was ambushed on Curt Ledford Road in Lawndale by a man who struck him with a pipe, according to the release. According to investigators, a fight ensued, and the deputy was injured. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"There have been rumors the deputy was shot. That is not the case. He was alert and talking on the scene," the release states. "His family has been notified. We appreciate our community members' thoughts and prayers."

Sheriff Alan Norman said the deputy was being treated at a local hospital. When asked if there had been shots fired, he confirmed there were.

"There was gunshots fired," Norman said. "I'll leave it at that."

The suspect is described as a white male, over 6 feet tall, believed to have a full-sleeve tattoos, and possibly a left-side neck tattoo. He was wearing work boots, black shorts and a white T-shirt.

The suspect's vehicle is a beige or tan 4-door Buick, with a square front end. The driver's side door possibly has bullet holes in it.

If seen or know anything about this incident, please contact Cleveland County Communications Center with information at 704-484-4822.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Deputy injured by man with pipe