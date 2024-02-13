Deputy injured, person ejected in different crashes at two U.S.1 intersections in IRC

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Within minutes, crashes at two intersections roughly half-a-mile apart on U.S. 1 Tuesday led to the hospitalization of a deputy who was hit while driving to a call and another person who was thrown from a vehicle in a collision, officials said.

The deputy was traveling to a firearm-related call for service with emergency lights and sirens activated, when he was T-boned, or struck broadside in the driver side by a black Jeep, which an agency spokesperson said failed to stop for the law enforcement vehicle as it passed through the 45th Street intersection.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. and led to lane closures and traffic redirection to Old Dixie Highway during the subsequent clean up and investigations, said Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

The deputy’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening, while the driver of the Jeep, he said, “did not complain of injuries.”

Early investigation findings, Jaworski said, determined the Jeep driver was at fault for the crash, but he said he was unsure if the person would face charges of any kind.

Although deputies are required to enter intersections with what Jaworski described as, “caution and due diligence,” he said it was the, “obligation of traffic to yield.”

“You’re supposed to yield to emergency vehicles, ” said Jaworski.

Just under 30 minutes later, at 12:41 p.m., a second crash was reported at the 49th Street intersection of U.S.1.

Florida Highway Patrol investigated what Jaworski said was a two-vehicle crash in which one person was ejected and flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The highway was shut down at the intersection following the crash. An agency spokesperson could not be reached Tuesday for more information.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2 injured, including deputy, in crashes at U.S.1 intersections in IRC