Deputy injured in shoot out with homicide suspect

Nov. 24—A Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputy is expected to recover after being injured early Friday in an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and a suspect in a recent homicide.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said deputies responded to the 9400 block of Highway 495 about 11:30 p.m. Thursday where they found two people shot. Jonathan Ray Parker, 31, was dead on the scene, while a 27-year-old white female, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"Based upon the investigation, a suspect was developed, a black male, Terrell Adam Melillo, 25 years of age," Sollie said. "Deputies began a search of Lauderdale County for the individual."

At approximately 5 a.m. Friday, a deputy spotted a vehicle belonging to Melillo and tried to make a traffic stop. A short chase ensued before the vehicle crashed into a residence on A C Brown Road, Sollie said.

"A gunfight ensued between the deputy and the individual we now have in custody," he said. "Multiple rounds were fired by both."

Sollie said the deputy was hit once in the lower abdomen but was still able to hold the suspect at gunpoint until backup arrived. The deputy is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating the Thursday homicide, which appears to be a domestic violence situation, Sollie said. Deputies plan on charging the suspect with at least one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

In a news release, Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, said Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to investigate the Friday officer-involved shooting. It is standard practice for MBI to investigate shootings involving law enforcement.

After completing its investigation, MBI will turn its findings over to the state Attorney General's office.

