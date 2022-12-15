Deputy injured in shooting outside Ross County Sheriff’s Office released from hospital

A Ross County deputy is back home nearly a month after he was shot outside the sheriff’s office, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Surveillance and body camera video shows the events leading up to Sgt. Eric Kocheran being shot on Nov. 17.

The video shows Nicolas Mitchell, 42, walking around the outside of the building and approaching a door on the back side before he knocks on a full-length window.

Mitchell then paces around the parking lot before Kocheran opens the door.

In Kocheran’s body camera video, Mitchell asks for help and for Kocheran to get more officers.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio BCI investigating

When asked why, Mitchell said somebody said they’re going to hurt his family and they wanted him to hurt kids. He then says he can’t do that, so he “has to do this” and pulls out a gun.

Kocheran pulls out his gun and asks Mitchell multiple times to put the weapon down.

Mitchell then fires a shot and Kocheran returns fire through the open door from inside the building. Multiple shots were fired before Mitchell falls to the ground.

Kocheran was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in serious condition. Mitchell was taken to a hospital in the Chillicothe area and died from his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.