Deputy insurance commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges

May 6—Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt of Salem has been placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest on domestic violence charges early Friday morning

Salem police officials said they arrested Bettencourt, 38, after his wife, Shannon, told police at 1:45 a.m. that he had pulled her out of bed after seeing a text message on her cell phone.

Bettencourt has declined comment and his wife, in a statement to the North Andover, Mass., newspaper, the Eagle Tribune, urged the public not to prejudge this incident.

"This is a deeply personal matter and especially for the benefit of our three young children, please respect our privacy at this time," she said. "We do hope it's clear when this process plays out, that it's not as it may seem and I support and love my husband."

Police records confirm Bettencourt was charged with domestic violence, simple assault and physical contact, all criminal misdemeanors, and he was freed on no-cash bail.

The couple had met while she was working as a legislative aide and Bettencourt was a House member.

Bettencourt is a member of the Salem Budget Committee.

He topped the ticket for re-election to this post in the most recent town election in March.

Bettencourt also serves on the town's charter commission.

Bettencourt had worked to help first elect Chris Sununu as governor in 2016, and Sununu named him as policy director, a job that involved tracking all legislation for the executive branch.

In December 2020, Sununu appointed Bettencourt to the No. 2 post in the insurance agency.

"It's my understanding DJ has been placed on administrative leave while we await further details. Shannon has publicly asked for privacy for her family at this time and we should respect her wishes," Sununu said in a statement.

A spokesman for New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the matter reflects badly on the governor.

"This despicable conduct by D.J. Bettencourt is appalling and disturbing, and Sununu has once again surrounded himself with allies who are violent against women," said Monica Venzke, a party spokeswoman.

Bettencourt had been a rising star in the Legislature, chosen as one of the youngest House majority leaders in state history.

But Bettencourt abruptly resigned his House seat in 2012 after admitting that he had "misrepresented" the work he had done for an internship he needed to complete studies at the University of New Hampshire Law School.

