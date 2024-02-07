Community rallies around family of deputy killed in crash
The crash happened in the 3500 block of Darroch Road in Harnett County. Two others were taken to a hospital.
The crash happened in the 3500 block of Darroch Road in Harnett County. Two others were taken to a hospital.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
The web3 world has long hoped for a blockchain-based consumer application that could reach escape velocity, bringing crypto technology to the masses. Farcaster is hoping it'll happen through its network. For Farcaster, a network for decentralized social applications, the process was as smooth as it could be when I tested it.
Up next is Nevada, which is holding a primary for Democrats and Republicans on Feb. 6 followed by GOP caucuses on Feb. 8.
Bumble announced today that it's launching a new AI-powered feature that is designed to help identify spam, scams and fake profiles. The new tool, called Deception Detector, aims to take action on malicious content before Bumble users ever come across it. In testing, Bumble found that the tool was able to automatically block 95% of accounts that were identified as spam or scam accounts.
Stanley who? This insulated tumbler is winning the battle of the big cups.
The fan-favorite gizmo lets you know when they're cooked just how you like 'em — get it while it's 45% off.
Our review of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 where we take it on a long road trip.
It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg first brought thefacebook.com online from his dorm room, but Facebook occupies an increasingly awkward space in Meta’s “family” of apps.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 28 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
25 California counties have sued Elon Musk's Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.
Key systems in Fulton County, Georgia have been offline since last week when a 'cyber incident' hit government systems.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Set their heart 'aflame' with this floral beauty that looks as pretty as it smells.
The soft and flowy striped pullover is about to become an essential part of your winter uniform.
Women on TikTok are sharing their thoughts about a controversial beauty standard that’s gaining traction on the app.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
With tax season comes a lot of financial anxiety. Here's why — and how to get through it.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.