Deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County leaves 1 dead, sheriff’s office says

An investigation is underway after one person died in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a car around 1 a.m. near Resaca.

A chase began after the driver reportedly sped away. The car chase ended a few minutes later near a private residence in the Sugar Valley Community.

As the deputy was trying to arrest the man who ran way, the deputy shot and killed him, the release states.

The deputy was not injured. Gordon County authorities have not released the name or age of the man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the incident.

