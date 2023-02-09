Deputy involved in shooting also injured

Feb. 8—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in an altercation Wednesday that included the deputy shooting at and wounding a person.

The deputy, whose name was not released, wasn't struck by gunfire, Capt. Cory Mann said.

The name of the person who was shot also was not released.

About 11 a.m. deputies were called to the Arnold Road area north of Lexington between Lexington and Welcome because of a report of a suspicious person and determined that someone had stolen a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

They ran after someone, and one deputy caught up to him and was trying to arrest him when the altercation happened, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy and the person who was shot were transported by paramedics to area medical centers.

As is protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case because the shooting involves a law enforcement officer.

No other information was released Wednesday.