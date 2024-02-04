Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Jurupa Valley Saturday.

Authorities say they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about a domestic dispute in the 3300 block of Avalon Steet. Reports were that a man had a knife and was threatening a female with multiple family members also present at the home.

When deputies arrived, they were able to evacuate everyone but the suspect from the residence. Authorities say the male suspect refused to exit the home.

The Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived and assumed the investigation. The Riverside Sheriff’s Department says that after extensive negotiations, the SEB entered the residence.

Authorities say that the suspect then exited a room armed with a knife and that despite multiple commands to drop the weapon, the man didn’t comply and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, authorities say deputies rendered first aid to the suspect but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave according to department policy. The identity of the deputy has not been released.

No further information has been provided about the suspect, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverside County Senior District Attorney, or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951–955–2777.

