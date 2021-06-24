Deputy-involved shooting leaves one dead in Santa Fe

Jun. 24—New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies that left a suspect dead near Siler Road and Rufina Street late Wednesday night.

The agency said in a news release Thursday afternoon deputies had encountered a stolen black Ford Ranger truck earlier Wednesday that had tried to strike a patrol unit, prompting an unsuccessful pursuit.

Around 11 p.m., state police said, another deputy identified the stolen truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Following a chase, the truck stopped at the intersection of Siler and Rufina Court, the news release said. A man got out of the truck, pointed a handgun at the deputies, and they fired back, fatally striking him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, the news release said.

State police have not released the identity of the man or the names of the deputies involved in the shooting.

It was the second fatal shooting of a suspect by law enforcement in Santa Fe in less than a day. A Santa Fe police officer shot and killed a man in a tourist-heavy area of downtown late Wednesday morning.

The man had led officers on a foot chase following a shooting at De Vargas Park that injured a woman.

A woman also suspected in the downtown park shooting told police she "didn't mean" to shoot the victim after an altercation escalated, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Kalin Addison, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. Police say she handed the gun to the man, who fired a second shot before fleeing on foot.

He was killed by an officer on a sidewalk near Loretto Chapel on Old Santa Fe Trail following a case along downtown streets.

When officers arrived at De Vargas Park, witnesses pointed to Addison, who was kneeling with her hands behind her head, the complaint stated.

Story continues

She told police she only meant to "pistol whip" the woman, but her finger slipped on the trigger and the firearm discharged.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else and was like 'Oh my god, please get up,' " Addison told police at the scene. The bullet grazed the back of the neck of the woman, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment and released the same day, according to the complaint.

In a hospital interview, the wounded woman told police she had gone to the park with her husband and 4-year-old son. A man and woman and she knew approached her and began yelling at her because of a prior argument, according to the complaint.

She said the woman hit her and the two began fighting, and then a third woman, who police believe was Addison, came up and grabbed her 9 mm pistol out of its holster and hit her, according to the complaint.

Addison then grabbed the woman's hair and put the gun to her head. As the woman tried to pull her head away, she told police, she heard the firearm discharge and realized she had been shot in the neck. Addison then gave the gun to a man she didn't know, who also fired a shot at her but missed, she said.

Addison told police in an interview she was at the park with family and had been drinking and used methamphetamine that morning. She saw the victim fighting with her sister, she said, and decided to intervene when she noticed the victim had a gun.

She told police she grabbed the firearm and said it made her "feel powerful" and that she pistol-whipped the victim in the head. While hitting the victim in the head, she said, her finger "found" the trigger and she fired the gun, according to the complaint.

Addison said she then handed the gun to the man, whom she called her brother. When officers asked her more about her brother, she no longer wanted to speak with them, the complaint said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.