Deputy involved in shooting at Macon apartment complex, suspect taken to hospital

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

This is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement in just 24 hours.

BCSO said it happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the Tindall Fields apartments.

Investigators were trying to find a person wanted in connection to the homicide of Claudette Brown on November 14, 2022. They spotted 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. in a Chevy Yukon on Houston Avenue.

Investigators had information that the vehicle Baldwin was in was stolen and had a tag that belonged to a different vehicle.

BCSO said investigators followed the vehicle and Baldwin went over to the Tindall Fields apartments. That is when they stopped the vehicle, and it was reported that Baldwin got out of the Yukon with a pistol.

Then, an investigator shot Baldwin.

BCSO said Baldwin was treated by deputies until E.M.S. workers arrived and then taken to Atrium Health in stable condition.

No one else was injured in this incident.

BCSO said they called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting incident. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office will conduct an internal investigation.

