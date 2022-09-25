Deputy is one of two people injured in Midlands shooting, sheriff’s office says

A deputy was one of two people injured in a shooting in the Midlands, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Both the Sumter County deputy and the other person were taken to an area hospital, sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Randall Stewart told The State. Further information on their conditions was not available.

As of 10:15 a.m., no deaths were reported.

The shooting happened along Cains Mill Road in Sumter, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Information on when the shooting happened, and the number of people involved, was not available.

The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area of Cains Mill Road near Kolb Road.

The area has been secured and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also on scene to investigate at the request of Sheriff Anthony Dennis, according to the release. SLED is leading the investigation into the shooting, Stewart said.

Information about what led to the shooting was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.