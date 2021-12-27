Deputy-involved shooting in Orange County, 1 man critically injured

A deputy-involved shooting in Orange County left one man critically injured.

The shooting happened Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on the 5400 block of Spring Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A report says deputies received an emergency call with a woman clearly in distress and screaming for help in a domestic violence situation.

Officials arrived on the scene and began a pursuit of the suspect, according to a county press release.

The suspect fired a gun at deputies during the pursuit, and they returned fire, striking the suspect.

First responders transported the suspect to the hospital in critical condition.

FDLE is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Once that investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office will conduct its investigation.

All the deputies involved in the shooting are on paid, temporary leave pending the FDLE investigation.