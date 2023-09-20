Deputy-involved shooting reported in Marion County

A deputy-involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near the 10,000 block of Highway 41, just north of Dunnellon.

Officials said all deputies involved are uninjured.

Watch: Florida Amazon delivery driver bitten by venomous rattlesnake while dropping off package

Deputies said the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Watch: Disturbance in Atlantic to increase dangerous conditions at Central Florida’s coast this week

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.