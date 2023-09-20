Deputy-involved shooting reported in Marion County

James Tutten
·1 min read
A deputy-involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near the 10,000 block of Highway 41, just north of Dunnellon.

Officials said all deputies involved are uninjured.

Deputies said the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

