Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Lake County

Officials are investigating a deputy involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Leesburg.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at the Leesburg Walmart and attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, according to a news release.

At some point during the pursuit, the deputy got out of his car and reportedly fired shots at the suspect vehicle as it drove toward him, the news release states.

READ: State attorney seeking death penalty for man accused of fatally stabbing Daytona Beach couple

Three suspects continued to flee before abandoning their vehicle in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg and ultimately apprehended at a nearby Dunkin’ after fleeing from the car on foot, the news release states.

Two of the suspects were transported to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

READ: Tyre Sampson wrongful death suit filed, claims Icon Park should have known ride was unsafe

Per standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

READ: Girl, 14, boy, 16, die after car hits tree in Osceola County

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.