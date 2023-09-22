Deputy-involved shooting in Walton County: Here's what we know

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday in Sandestin.

Sheriff Michael Adksinson said that around that time, deputies in the area heard gunshots while working on another call. When deputies approached the area near Heron Walk and Baytowne Avenue East in Sandestin, someone opened fire on the deputies.

A deputy returned fire and hit the shooter. That individual was taken into custody and on Friday was receiving care at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

During the shooting, the South Walton Fire District was responding to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Hospital. A person was found dead inside of the burning vehicle. It is unknown if the shooting and vehicle fire are related, but the sheriff's office is investigating.

Sheriff Adkinson said there is no danger to the public at this time.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Deputy-involved shooting at Miramar Beach; suspect in custody.