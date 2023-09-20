Deputy-involved shooting in west Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was on scene off U.S. 41 north of Dunnellon on Wednesday to investigate a deputy-involved shooting.

DUNNELLON — There was a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning about a mile north of the Dunnellon city limits. The man suffered non life-threatening injuries. No deputies were hurt.

According to officials on scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office received a call for service just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and responded to a wooded area off U.S. 41. Details of the request for service were not immediately available.

When deputies arrived, there was a confrontation with a man. The man was shot. Details of the confrontation have not yet been provided.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office was not saying how many times the man was shot or where on his body he was hit. The agency said only that he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Four deputies were on scene at the time of the shooting. The sheriff's office did not say how many of them fired at the man.

The man who was shot was described only as an adult man. Neither his name nor the deputies' names had been released as of 11 a.m.

As is standard, the deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County Sheriff's deputy shoots and wounds man during confrontation