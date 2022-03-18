Deputy jailer trial reset to October

Mar. 18—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys in the case of a former Boyd County deputy jailer accused in the 2018 death of Michael P. Moore were unable to strike a plea deal.

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley and defense attorney David Mussetter told Judge George Davis Thursday that negotiations in the case of Colton Griffith fell through.

"I think we were all trying to be optimistic that we'd reach a resolution, but we were unable to," Mussetter told the judge.

Griffith is one of three former deputy jailers still awaiting trial in the 2018 death of Moore, which prosecutors said was a result of abuse by the guards when he was interned on a public intoxication charge.

Supervisor Brad Roberts was convicted at jury trial last year and sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, while former deputy jailer Alicia Beller opted to be a teammate rather than an inmate and took a plea deal that involved turning state's evidence.

Mussetter said he is still awaiting a report from a medical expert that could be used at trial.

Griffith's trial date was reset to Oct. 3, effectively bumping co-defendant Jeremy Maddox from the batting order of the trials.

Former deputy jailer Zachary Messer, who is seen on jail video ramming Moore's head into the wall and tossing him into a chair, is due back in court today for a pretrial hearing.

