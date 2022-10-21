Deputy kidnaps woman during traffic stop and sexually assaults her in Alabama, feds say

An on-duty deputy pulled over a woman before kidnapping and sexually assaulting her in Alabama, federal prosecutors say.

Then, he lied about it while speaking with investigators, according to the Justice Department.

This took place in broad daylight, during a traffic stop in Selma in January 2020, WSFA and other outlets reported.

Now the former Dallas County deputy sheriff, Joshua Davidson, 32, is facing federal charges, including deprivation of the woman’s rights under color of law, kidnapping and witness tampering according to court documents. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the charges on Oct. 21 in a news release.

Gordon Armstrong, Davidson’s attorney, told McClatchy News in a statement that he was fired from his position as deputy in early 2020 and has been complying with court orders since.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Davidson is accused of using a “dangerous weapon” when he kidnapped and sexually abused the woman during the traffic stop, according to an indictment.

Afterward, he misled Alabama Law Enforcement Agency special agents about the assault, the indictment states.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum spoke with WSFA about the allegations against Davidson in July 2020 as Davidson was being investigated in the state.

“You know, it angers you. It really does, because you give them an opportunity for a job,” Granthum told the outlet.

“And the mic was not used in this stop and that’s a red flag. He didn’t notify dispatch of his location,” Granthum added to WSFA.

On Oct. 20, prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to detain Davidson at his detention hearing after he appeared in court for an arraignment on Oct. 19, according to court records and his attorney.

Prosecutors argued he is “a flight risk and danger to the community,” Armstrong told McClatchy News.

Davidson previously fled Alabama to New Hampshire after telling law enforcement he would surrender to charges filed against him in the state in 2020, according to The Portsmouth Herald.

However, the court denied the prosecution’s motion to detain Davidson after Armstrong detailed his client’s background, including how Davidson maintains a job while caring for his children and disabled mother, he said.

“In addition to his record of compliance with court orders, he’s also demonstrated stability and loyalty to his family,” Armstrong said.

After Davidson was fired by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, he has worked in the private sector, according to Armstrong, who declined to provide more details about his current employment.

