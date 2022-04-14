Deputy killed during traffic stop honored during Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Awards

A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty was among the many law enforcement officers honored Wednesday by the State Attorney’s Office.

Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot in September 2021 during a traffic stop off Sandy Ford Road in Nassau County, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. Moyers later died in the hospital from their injuries.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson honored Moyers at the beginning of the 2021 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Awards ceremony with a moment of silence. She then presented his parents and fiancée with an American flag that had been flown in his memory over the State Attorney’s Office.

“Since (he was) a young boy, Deputy Moyers wanted to be a police officer and by many accounts wanted to be so for the same reason all of you became officers. He wanted to protect others,” Nelson said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 officer Chaos was also shot by the suspect who killed Moyers during a manhunt that night, according to police.

Chaos and his handler, JSO Officer Dale Cullen, were presented with the K-9 Valor Award for their efforts. Action News Jax spoke with Cullen

shortly after he and Chaos were honored. He says Chaos is doing well and is back on full duty now, but they weren’t sure he would survive that night in September 2021.

“Definitely thought we lost him there in the woods. For a couple of hours, it was touch and go, but the vets were able to pull through and save his life,” said Cullen.

Patrick McDowell is charged with murder for Moyers’ death.

He’s also charged with the use of a deadly weapon on a police canine and several counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

McDowell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for May 19.

