Deputy killed, struck by a car; Police block off scene at US 150 after chase

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Seen right is the suspect vehicle that crashed and entered a field.

ALPHA — A Knox County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a car and killed, Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle confirmed.

The deputy's name has not been released, nor have details of the what happened.

The incident is connected to a car chase this morning that started in Galesburg and went north on Henderson Street continuing on U.S. 150. It ended with a suspect vehicle crashing just south of the FS distribution center here Friday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, Galesburg Police were pursuing a green Ford vehicle northbound on North Henderson Street. An eyewitness report saw the suspect vehicle travel through the intersection of Henderson and Fremont Street, driving fast with several Galesburg Police vehicles in pursuit.

Around 8:30 a.m. law enforcement had U.S. 150 blocked off at the scene. Among those involved in the incident were GPD, Knox County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back as details become available.

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Seen right is the suspect vehicle that crashed and entered a field.

Law enforcement including Galesburg Police, Knox County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police converge near US 150 south of Alpha following a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Law enforcement including Galesburg Police, Knox County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police converge near US 150 south of Alpha following a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Law enforcement block US 150 north of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Seen right is the suspect vehicle that crashed and entered a field.

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: A Knox County Sheriff's deputy has been struck and killed by a car