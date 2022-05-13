Deputy killed while directing traffic, Georgia police say. ‘Angel was called home’

A community is mourning the loss of a Georgia deputy killed while directing traffic this week, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputy Walter D. Jenkins Jr. was directing traffic Wednesday, May 11, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 138 and Georgia Highway 212 in Conyers when a car hit him around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrived at the scene and found him unresponsive.

Jenkins was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injures.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the news in a Facebook post, saying it was “extremely heartbroken” by the loss.

“Last night an angel was called home,” the tribute said. “Deputy Walter D. Jenkins,Jr. was tragically killed while directing traffic in Rockdale County. ... Please keep Deputy Jenkins’ family and RCSO in your prayers.”

Authorities said the driver, who wasn’t named, stayed at the scene until help arrived.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and will determine the appropriate charges, if any, against the driver, a department spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Conyers is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

