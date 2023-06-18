Deputy kills gunman after being shot in the line of duty, SC sheriff’s office says

After being shot in the line of duty Sunday, a South Carolina law enforcement officer returned fire and killed a suspect in an armed robbery, the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at about 7:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of an armed robbery and was shot, according to the release.

The deputy returned fire and killed the armed robbery suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word about where the shooting happened, and further information about the armed robbery was not available.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital “for observation and treatment and is expected to make a full recovery,” the sheriff’s office said. Further information on the deputy’s injuries and condition was not available.

The McCormick County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person who was killed.

No other injuries were reported.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the shooting, and SLED is leading the investigation into the gunfire, according to the release.

There have been at least 13 shootings involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina this year.