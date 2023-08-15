Deputy kills man during California vacation, then returns to work in Texas, cops say

A Texas deputy killed a man while on vacation in California, then tried to return to life as usual, authorities told news outlets.

Giovanni Ceja, 31, is facing charges of murder, driving under the influence and hit-and-run causing death, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas told KENS.

Ceja was on the job and in uniform on Aug. 14 when the sheriff’s office received a call from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California, informing them that they had a warrant for Ceja’s arrest in the hit-and-run death, the station reported.

Ceja has since been dishonorably discharged and will be extradited to California to face the charges, the outlet reported.

On Aug. 6, Ceja was driving a relative’s car while under the influence of alcohol and fatally hit a man filling up his vehicle with gas on the side of U.S. Interstate 215, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Though Ceja drove away from the scene, the vehicle was damaged and parts were left behind, Salazar told KSAT.

Following the deadly collision, Ceja carried out his normal duties as deputy until the sheriff’s office was contacted by California authorities, Salazar told the TV station.

Investigators in California had been in contact with Ceja during their investigation, but the deputy didn’t mention this to anyone at work, the sheriff’s office told the San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio is the county seat of Bexar County, and Riverside County is about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

