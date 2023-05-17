Deputy at Marion County Jail accused of smuggling cellphone, smokes, for murder defendant

A Marion County Sheriff's Office detention deputy has been arrested and accused of smuggling contraband into the jail for an inmate in exchange for money.

Xavier Delano Taylor is charged with two counts each of using a two-way communication device to facilitate and introduction of contraband (cellular device) into a detention facility and one count each of criminal conspiracy, criminal conspiracy and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Hired in 2021, the 35-year-old has been suspended without pay and placed on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said. An internal affairs investigation won't start until the conclusion of the criminal case.

Taylor's interview with law enforcement

Taylor was taken into custody the morning of May 16 as he finished his shift and was walking to the parking lot. Investigators seized Taylor's cellphone, which was in his left breast pocket. Sheriff's office officials said Taylor didn't have permission to have the electronic device inside the secure perimeter of the jail.

A K-9 was led around Taylor's vehicle. The dog altered to something suspicious, and officials found another cellphone.

Sheriff's officials and members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) interviewed Taylor at the MCSO. At first, Taylor said he wasn't involved in a conspiracy to sneak contraband into the jail, according to a sheriff's office account.

He later admitted his participation, telling authorities he was in a financial bind. He said he felt threatened by others, one of them an inmate.

Taylor identified the inmate as Brandon Exzavier Dawson, 28, of Ocala. Dawson has been locked up at the jail since March 2019, awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and burglary of a dwelling with a firearm. Dawson is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Robert Jason Wilson on March 25, 2015.

A convicted felon, Dawson has served time in prison for burglary and weapons charges, according to state records.

During the interview, Taylor said he and Dawson spoke on the phone and Dawson asked him to get cigarettes and Black and Mild cigars.

Taylor said he purchased the items and carried them into the jail. The detention deputy said he also smuggled lighters into the jail.

Taylor said he and Dawson talked about bringing a cellphone or SIM cards into the jail. But he said he never took a cellphone into the facility for Dawson.

Taylor said he picked up two packages from a drop site. He said he was paid between $1,300 and $1,400.

Statement from Sheriff Billy Woods

Sheriff Billy Woods released a statement about the arrest: “The presence of contraband is a major problem at jails and prisons throughout this country," he said, adding that "it endangers inmates and it endangers those who work inside."

The sheriff said though he's "saddened that one of my employees would conspire with an inmate to introduce contraband into the jail," he's "proud of my investigators and detention staff who helped bring this case to a close."

"The high standards that this job demands will not change. When one of my employees violates that standard, I will absolutely hold them accountable. Mr. Taylor will now be housed in the same area of the jail that he was once tasked with guarding.”

Sheriff's officials said Taylor was booked into the jail and his bail was set at $9,000. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. So far, Dawson hasn't been charged.

What led to the investigation?

Jail officials were tipped off about the operation in late April, when several detention deputies smelled something burning in Alpha Pod, which houses the most serious offenders.

Searching a cell, jail officials found a cellphone, lighters and cigarettes in two separate mattresses, one of them belonging to Dawson. Jail officials were told during their investigation that a man resembling Taylor was seen bringing contraband into the pod.

More interviews by jail officials revealed other information pertaining to a possible smuggling operation. Investigators began watching Taylor and listening and monitoring Dawson's telephone calls and video visitations.

From the calls and visitations, investigators pieced together code language allegedly used by Dawson and others reportedly doing the inmate's bidding.

Listening to the calls gave investigators clues on drop sites, schedules and arrangements for contraband. In one video visitation, Taylor was seen entering a housing unit and Dawson pointed him out as someone who could be trusted, according to the sheriff's office.

Taylor was seen talking with Dawson, who covered the phone so their conversation couldn't be heard. Dawson left the visitation area, but later returned.

Video footage

Officials captured Taylor on video in a gas station not far from the jail, according to the sheriff's office. The tape showed someone entering the store and purchasing cigarettes and Black and Mild Cigars with a credit card.

The person seen buying the items wore a back hoodie.

According to the sheriff's office, Taylor said he is the person seen in the video footage. He said he doesn't smoke tobacco products.

