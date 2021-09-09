Deputy mayor in Rockland County had 16 unregistered guns and multiple fake FBI badges his home, feds say

A fake badge doesn’t get you far when the real cops show up.

The deputy mayor of Airmont, N.Y., was arrested last week after federal investigators discovered 16 unregistered guns in his Rockland County home, along with more than a dozen fake police badges that spoofed various agencies.

Brian Downey, 47, was arrested Sept. 3 after federal officers searched his home, the county district attorney said in a press release.

Two of the weapons in the home were a short-barreled version of the AR-15 and a sawed-off shotgun, police said. Both weapons require special permits from the ATF. Downey didn’t have those permits, or regular permits for the other 14 weapons, according to the feds.

Investigators found a locked box in Downey’s home and forced it open after he didn’t recall the combination, investigators said in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Tuesday. Inside the box were several fake FBI badges, forged FBI credentials, a DEA badge and U.S. Marshal’s badge, the feds said.

Downey was hit with 30 gun charges: 16 for each gun, 13 for having 13 silencers and one for having so many guns, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said. Downey was also charged with two federal crimes for the guns and the fake badges.

He was released from jail after posting $250,000 bond.

Downey was elected deputy mayor in 2019, making him the second-most powerful person in the 9,000 person village, behind Mayor Nathan Bubel.