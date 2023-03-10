Deputy misplaces firearms in parking lot; police look for missing rifle

Mar. 9—Police are looking for a missing rifle after a deputy left his firearms in the parking lot.

Around 9 p.m., a uniformed deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office stopped in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Augusta Road to assist a motorist with a tire, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While helping to change the tire, the deputy removed all his equipment from the rear of his patrol car, which included a shotgun and Colt M4 rifle, the release said.

The deputy left the area after changing the tire without ensuring that he had repacked all the equipment, and it was later discovered he left the firearms in the parking lot, the release said.

Video obtained by investigators shows a male pick up the firearms and walk away, the release said.

With assistance from a tipster, investigators were able to recover the missing shotgun on March 1, but they are still searching for the missing rifle.

Anyone with information that would help to recover the missing rifle is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.