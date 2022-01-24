Deputy who missed work is found shot dead inside her burning home, Tennessee cops say

Suspicions aroused when a deputy didn’t show up for work led authorities to her body inside a burning home, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in Middle Tennessee.

Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, had been shot, officials said in a news release.

The discovery was made around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, after Puckett missed roll-call for her shift, officials said.

“A deputy went to her residence on Highway 41N in Springfield, TN to check on her, and found her home engulfed in flames,” officials said. Springfield is about 30 miles northwest of uptown Nashville.

“The deputy attempted to make entry into the home, however, was unable due to the extent of the fire. The fire department arrived and made entry into the residence where they found Deputy Puckett shot, and (she) was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The investigation of her death is being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

Puckett had been with the department four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in the release.

“This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

