Deputy no longer on job after assault arrest

Sep. 9—HIGH POINT — A Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy is no longer on the job after being arrested in High Point last month and accused of threatening a woman.

Donald Ray Mabe, 47, of High Point, "is no longer employed with this office," Sheriff Richie Simmons told The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday. Simmons initially suspended the deputy in August while an internal affairs investigation was conducted.

Mabe was arrested about 11 p.m. Aug. 19 by the High Point Police Department at a residence on Sonoma Lane and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

A High Point police report classifies the incident as simple physical assault and indicates the victim was hit or struck.

A recording of one of two 911 calls to High Point emergency communications features the voice of a woman crying, saying that a man was in the house and threatening her after shattering a back door window with a rock.

The police report on the incident indicates that $150 worth of damage was done to a storm door or screen door.