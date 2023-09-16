Deputy PM Fedorov promises new strikes on Russian fleet

Ukraine will be able to carry out more drone attacks on Russian military ships, Deputy PM and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Reuters on Sept. 16.

In 2023, the production of Ukrainian drones has surged by over 100 times compared to the previous year, and Fedorov predicts that by the year’s end, this number may rise even further to reach 120-140 drones.

Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with 17 drones overnight, all UAVs successfully shot down

“We will have more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure,” said Fedorov.

“Ukraine is currently testing artificial intelligence systems capable of identifying targets several kilometers away and guiding drones toward them, even in cases where external communications are disrupted by electronic warfare methods,” Fedorov explained, noting that this is similar to the way Russian Lancet drones operate.

Read also: ChatGPT now officially available in Ukraine, says information technology minister Fedorov

Fedorov revealed that Kyiv is already purchasing such drones, and they can detect and identify targets in forests, whether it’s a human, a tank, or a vehicle.

Just this week, Ukraine conducted several successful strikes on the occupied Crimea.

Powerful explosions rocked the occupied city of Sevastopol on Sept. 13. Russia claimed it was an attack by missiles and sea drones (“unmanned boats”), acknowledging damage to a shipyard and two ships supposedly undergoing “repairs.”

Read also: Ukraine confirms attack on Sevastopol shipyard, two Russian ships damaged

Ukrainian intelligence stated that a large landing ship named Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don submarine were hit and cannot be repaired.

On the following day, Ukrainian defense forces targeted two patrol ships, the 22160 Vasily Bykov type, belonging to Russia, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, resulting in damage. Maritime drones were utilized in this special operation.

Then on Sept. 15, sources within Ukraine’s SBU security service reported that an SBU maritime drone had targeted a Russian missile ship, the Samum.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine