Deputy PM Salvini says no commitments on 2020 budget deficit

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday Italy could not make any commitments with Brussels over its 2020 deficit, and needed 10-15 billion euros in tax cuts to boost its stagnant economy.

"We need at least 10 billion euros, let's say 15", Salvini said on the sidelines of an event in Rome, after he threatened in a newspaper interview on Friday to leave the government unless he could push through tax cuts.

Salvini, who is also leader of the far-right League, added a reform of the Bank of Italy was necessary, following a parliamentary proposal by the League and its 5-Star Movement coalition partner to reform the central bank.





(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Valentina Za)