Deputy posted lewd and predatory videos he filmed in uniform, Oregon officials say

An Oregon sheriff’s deputy faces charges that he posted online lewd videos of himself in uniform, officials reported.

A citizen complaint alerted the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office to the videos Sept. 1, prompting an investigation, sheriff’s officials said in a Dec. 15 news release. The deputy was placed on leave on the same day.

The Benton County District Attorney’s Office, called in because deputies work closely with Yamhill County prosecutors, charged the deputy Dec. 14, the release said.

David Richard Mills, 36, faces 12 misdemeanor counts on charges that include official misconduct, disorderly conduct, public indecency and desecration of venerated objects, KPTV reported.

Court documents show Mills is accused of posting online videos of himself masturbating in a patrol car and exposing himself in public, KOIN reported.

He’s accused of ejaculating into someone else’s water bottle and allowing them “to unknowingly drink from the tainted water bottle” in a video posted online for financial gain, KGW reported.

Other accusations include masturbating in a public building and posting a photo exposing himself in uniform, KPTV reported.

The offenses took place in January 2022, and in April, May and August 2023, according to KGW.

Some of the videos were reportedly taken in secure areas of county facilities not open to the public, sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s office said a decision on the officer’s employment status has not been determined because of the ongoing investigation.

McClatchy News reached out to the district attorney’s office for further information Dec. 18 but did not immediately receive a response.

“As law enforcement professionals, we understand it is our responsibility to live up to the standards and expectations placed upon us,” the sheriff’s office said.

Yamhill County is about 50 miles southwest of Portland.

