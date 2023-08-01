Deputy prosecutor: Muncie man repeatedly admitted he had killed his wife

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man repeatedly admitted to killing his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Joe Orick told jurors on Tuesday.

Testimony began Tuesday in the Delaware Circuit Court 2 trial of Kenneth Wayne Herbert, 54, charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the June 2016 death of 48-year-old Kimberley Herbert.

In his opening remarks to jurors, Orick said Kenneth Herbert "on several occasions" told other people that he had "killed the b---h."

Orick described the victim as a "small, frail woman," and said a pathologist determined she died as a result of "multiple blunt force trauma" injuries.

"She was beaten," the deputy prosecutor said. "She was battered. ... He took her life. He ended it."

Orick said on the night his wife was fatally injured, Herbert did not call emergency responders to their home, instead taking as long as 90 minutes to locate a friend who helped him deliver the mortally injured woman to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Herbert's attorney, Lisa Manning of Plainfield, told the jurors they would learn "there's not a lot of scientific evidence at all" in the case against her client.

She noted her client was not charged in the death until March 2021, nearly five years after Kimberley Herbert died.

Manning said a Muncie Police Department investigation into the death ended without charges being filed. An investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department later reopened the case.

The defense attorney said accounts provided by witnesses in the wake of the 2016 death "changed significantly" after the investigation was reopened.

She also said some of the witnesses "have talked to each other as much as they can talk to each other about this case."

The attorneys made their opening statements to jurors Tuesday morning after Judge Kimberly Dowling read a series of instructions to the panel, which was selected on Monday.

The first witness called to the stand by Orrick was a nurse at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital who said Kimberley Herbert was not breathing and did not have a pulse when she was delivered to the hospital in a pickup truck.

The witness said the "unresponsive" woman had blood around her nostrils and mouth.

