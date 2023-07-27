Deputy: Removal, social workers key to sheriff's plan to remove homeless from private properties

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office updated Augusta's Homeless Task Force on Thursday about their ongoing efforts, including the Property Owner Response Team.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton discussed his office's new initiatives, like the PORT team. Sheriff Richard Roundtree introduced the PORT plan to the public this month.

PORT will obtain written authorization for the sheriff's office to act on behalf of property owners. That will enable deputies to remove homeless individuals from encampments and remove anyone from quasi-public parking areas when deputies determine the person is not on the property for business purposes. The program will begin in the Washington Road corridor between Center West Parkway and Furys Ferry Road.

"Most of these homeless, they reside on properties that don't belong to them; they belong to private individuals," Clayton said. "And so we have to do something about that, because they go into these areas ... when they go into it, they just totally destroy it."

At least 30 businesses had signed PORT contracts, according to information the city provided this week. The sheriff's office is working with local judges to divert folks into mental health, alcohol or substance abuse treatments and other jail alternatives. Those who do not comply with judicial orders can be banned from the county.

The focus of the sheriff's office, Clayton said, was to spread people out and send those from outside the county back to where they came from.

"The sheriff and I, we're not for tent cities ... we're not for taking money and renting a hotel," he said. "If anything, we don't want to concentrate the homeless. Whenever you put poor people in one area, all it's going to do is increase crime."

The sheriff's office is also implementing a co-responder program to hire social workers that can go with deputies to incidents.

"Law enforcement, we're not equipped to deal with these kind of things," Clayton said. "But we'll get the social workers that have worked with us. We'll start putting these people under case management and tracking them and getting them the resources."

One attendee said to Clayton that many homeless individuals are not addicted to drugs or alcohol, and many are worried that law enforcement will take their children if they are found living on the street. Clayton said that in his experience, many homeless people are dealing with addiction or mental health, which was part of the importance of the co-responder team.

Another attendee asked about training for deputies. Clayton said about one-third of them have gone through training on dealing with mental health incidents, while acknowledging the training has limits.

Augusta Chronicle reporter Alex Koch contributed to this report.

