Deputy responding to domestic disturbance fatally shoots man wielding a shotgun, MBI says

MYRTLE, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff's deputy answering a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a gun-wielding suspect, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

The Saturday afternoon shooting happened in the Union County town of Myrtle.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards told WTVA-TV that the deputy opened a bedroom door and saw a man with a shotgun. The deputy fired multiple times and retreated.

Additional law enforcement arrived, entered the house and found the man dead from his injuries, according to the MBI news release.

Emails seeking additional information from the MBI and the Union County coroner were sent Sunday. The bureau routinely investigates shootings involving law enforcement.

