Deputy runs over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
A dashcam video shows a Kansas sheriff's deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man. Lionel Womack, filed an excessive force lawsuit Thursday that alleges he sustained serious injuries when the deputy intentionally drove over him. (Dec. 17)
ZEE WOMACK: As a police officer myself, I re-watched it four times just trying to get some sort of understanding as to why that officer felt justified in using deadly force.
ZEE WOMACK: He called me that night about 4:30 AM, 4:45 AM in the morning. He said, the police officers ran me over with their truck. And I'm like, what do you mean they, you know, ran you over? And he's like, he ran me over with this truck and then he tried to back back over me.
ZEE WOMACK: To me it showed a blatant disregard for human life. I don't see any justification for using deadly force in that situation.