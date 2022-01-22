Deputy says Shetler grabbed for gun during arrest; new charges added

Jan. 22—LIGONIER, Pa. — A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff testified on Friday that Ray Shetler grabbed for his gun during a struggle on Dec. 7 — and that he is still recovering from a torn bicep, a torn rotator cuff and a concussion he sustained while trying to arrest Shetler.

"I remember saying 'Help me. Get his hands,' " Westmoreland County Sgt. Irvin Shipley said during a preliminary hearing in Ligonier, adding that Shetler, of New Florence, had a tight hold of his left arm and had driven him backward against a wall moments earlier.

The hearing concluded with all of the charges against Shetler being held for trial, including two new ones — aggravated assault and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

The testimony from Shipley contrasted statements by Shetler, who told media last month he was "attacked" by officers in retaliation for his acquittal on a homicide charge in the 2015 fatal shooting of Lloyd Reed Jr., a St. Clair Township police officer.

Shetler was being sought for a probation violation. According to investigators, Shetler failed to appear for a hearing and a bench warrant was ordered, leading to a search that included a mobile home on Shrum Hill Road.

Shipley said he was one of four deputies searching that residence as part of a search of five properties that included as many as 11 state troopers.

By Shipley's account, deputies announced their presence and said that they possessed a warrant, advising Shetler to surrender.

While Shipley was searching a bathroom in the mobile home, he heard "screaming" from the next room. Shipley said he entered that room and saw a state trooper struggling with Shetler. The trooper was in the room's far right corner, and Shetler was "grabbing at him and fighting" from his knees near a couch, the deputy testified.

Shipley said he went behind Shetler to pull him away, and Shetler kicked back at him with one leg.

Story continues

"At that point, I heard, 'Taser,' " Shipley said, indicating that the Taser was fired at Shetler within moments.

Shetler was standing up by that point, took a swing and then directed his attention at Shipley, grabbing his vest and headbutting him in the face, the deputy told Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro.

Shipley said that he tried to spin Shetler by placing his arm around him, but Shetler drove him backward, still holding onto his arm. The force caused Shipley to lose his footing and hit his head on a wooden closet, nearly causing him to black out, he testified.

As the struggle continued, Shipley said, he felt a "pull" and looked down to see Shetler's hand on his gun holster. He said he tried to remove Shetler's hand without success — and after part of his holster hood was released, he yelled to another officer for help.

Within seconds, he felt a strike against Shetler, who he was still up against, and was unable to release his grip, he said. Shetler was handcuffed afterward.

Shetler's new defense attorney for the hearing was Michael Garofalo, a Westmoreland County assistant public defender. Garofalo questioned Shepley's account, asking how Shetler was able to kick him while on his knees and attack a trooper from the same position.

He asked Shipley if he had photographs to document his injuries — and also asked for details about the stun gun used on Shetler and whether it functioned as designed. Shipley said that he heard the device fire.

Following a December court appearance, Shetler alleged that police stuck the Taser into his eye and said, "This is for Reed," as they beat him. He also blamed law enforcement officials for beating him and causing head injuries that resulted in a series of staples being put into his skull.

Law enforcement officials have said Shetler fought with arresting officers from the outset of his arrest. Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said following his arrest that Shetler was high on the stimulant methamphetamine.

Shipley told the court that he has constant headaches and nausea and remains off work while undergoing physical therapy from his injuries.

Shetler has also been recovering from injuries since his arrest. He underwent surgery on his eye socket in December before being lodged at Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 straight cash bond.