Deputy seriously hurt when felon fleeing police hits squad in Arden Hills
A Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy remains hospitalized with serious injuries after a suspect fleeing police in a stolen vehicle broadsided a squad Wednesday night in Arden Hills.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, suffered a broken knee cap, broken toe, possible head injury, fractured ribs and a bruised lung in the crash at Hwys. 96 and 10, according to a statement from the Ramsey County Deputies Federation.
The suspect was also taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. A driver in a third vehicle involved in the incident did not appear to be hurt, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.
About 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Mounds View police were looking for a suspect driving a stolen vehicle that had been seen on Mounds View Boulevard near County Road H. The deputy assisting police activated emergency lights and was headed toward the area when the suspect came down an exit ramp from Hwy. 10, ran a red light and slammed into the side of the deputy's squad, the sheriff's office said.
The impact caused the squad to strike another vehicle on westbound Hwy. 96 before catching fire. First responders rendered aid at the scene.
The name of the suspect driving the stolen vehicle has not been released, but they had an active felony warrant for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The suspect has a criminal history including several felony convictions for motor vehicle theft, assault, domestic assault, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, drugs and burglary.
On Thursday, the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation blamed the criminal justice system for being too lenient.
"The systematic failures of the criminal justice system are not the failures of police who continue to arrest the criminals," the union representing sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post. "The failures are a direct result of our elected officials refusal to hold criminals accountable for their actions."
The Minnesota State Patrol will conduct a crash reconstruction.
