Deputy seriously hurt when felon fleeing police hits squad in Arden Hills

Tim Harlow, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy remains hospitalized with serious injuries after a suspect fleeing police in a stolen vehicle broadsided a squad Wednesday night in Arden Hills.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, suffered a broken knee cap, broken toe, possible head injury, fractured ribs and a bruised lung in the crash at Hwys. 96 and 10, according to a statement from the Ramsey County Deputies Federation.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. A driver in a third vehicle involved in the incident did not appear to be hurt, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

About 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Mounds View police were looking for a suspect driving a stolen vehicle that had been seen on Mounds View Boulevard near County Road H. The deputy assisting police activated emergency lights and was headed toward the area when the suspect came down an exit ramp from Hwy. 10, ran a red light and slammed into the side of the deputy's squad, the sheriff's office said.

The impact caused the squad to strike another vehicle on westbound Hwy. 96 before catching fire. First responders rendered aid at the scene.

The name of the suspect driving the stolen vehicle has not been released, but they had an active felony warrant for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The suspect has a criminal history including several felony convictions for motor vehicle theft, assault, domestic assault, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, drugs and burglary.

On Thursday, the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation blamed the criminal justice system for being too lenient.

"The systematic failures of the criminal justice system are not the failures of police who continue to arrest the criminals," the union representing sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post. "The failures are a direct result of our elected officials refusal to hold criminals accountable for their actions."

The Minnesota State Patrol will conduct a crash reconstruction.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Recommended Stories

  • 'He lied through his teeth': Morning Joe slams Bill Barr after report reveals China did not try to subvert US election

    Joe Scarborough says former attorney general should be held accountable

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health. She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill and on Monday the vice president urged Tanzanians not to listen to rumours from outside the country and said it was normal for a human being to be checked for the flu or fever..

  • Chile's red-hot inoculation drive reaches frozen continent of Antarctica

    Chile's blazing fast vaccination program has reached the icy shores of Antarctica, officials and researchers told Reuters on Wednesday, bringing a sense of relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts on Earth. The pandemic hit Antarctica in December, making it the last of the world's continents to report an outbreak of COVID-19. Chilean health and army officials scrambled to clear out staff from a remote region with limited medical facilities.

  • Minneapolis judge says he won't move or delay Derek Chauvin's murder trial because pretrial publicity is inevitable

    The defense argued the "suspicious" timing of the $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd's family would bias a Minneapolis jury.

  • Senate Democrats probing Homeland Security response to summer anti-racism protests

    The Democratic-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide more details on how its intelligence office responded to anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon last summer. The committee's Democrats said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, obtained by Reuters, that an internal report issued in January by DHS's legal office identified "significant problems within the intelligence arm of DHS and its involvement in responding to protests in Portland, OR in June and July of last year." Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner and the committee's six other Democrats said the report raised questions about the legality of DHS intelligence operations and the relationship between DHS's intelligence office and federal, state and local government agencies.

  • Chargers to sign tight end Jared Cook as Hunter Henry's replacement

    The Chargers have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Jared Cook after losing Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots in free agency.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • Biden suggests Cuomo could face prosecution over allegations

    President Biden gave his sharpest criticism of Cuomo during an ABC interview; FOX News' Bryan Llenas on 'Special Report'

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Yields will head higher - analyst

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed Wednesday to keep rates low for years to come, but Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the charts show Treasury yields will head higher. He also talks about the implications for stocks if the benchmark yields hits 2%.

  • Chip shortage: Samsung warns of 'serious imbalance'

    A global chip shortage has led to disruption in the semi-conductor industry.

  • Fed says not ready to remove extra economic help

    The U.S. economic recovery is going better than expected but not enough for the Federal Reserve to even think of tapping on the brakes. That's the view from the Fed Wednesday - as it wrapped up its two-day policy meeting. The central bank now sees the U.S. economy growing 6-1/2 percent this year and the unemployment rate falling to 4-1/2 percent, a noticeable upgrade from the Fed's recent projections. But policymakers didn’t budge on their key lending rate – holding it steady near zero… where it's been ever since the health crisis began a year ago. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the progress but wasn’t ready to declare total victory. "We can say that some of the very worst economic outcomes have been avoided by swift and forceful action from Congress, from across government and in cities and towns across the country. More people held on to their jobs. More businesses kept their doors open and more incomes were saved as a result of these swift and forceful policy actions. And while we welcome these positive developments, no one should be complacent. At the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes." Even with an economy that will soon be flush with a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, Powell isn’t worried about the economy overheating. In fact, Powell says the committee wants to see hard facts on the labor market and inflation before it even hints at higher interest rates or thinks of tapering the bond purchases used to keep real rates low. "When we see actual data coming in that suggests that we're on track to perhaps achieve substantial further progress, then we'll say so and we'll say so well in advance of any decision to actually taper."He seemed to hit the right tone: stocks jumped during Powell's press conference and bond yields backed off the 13-month peak hit before he began to speak.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • Collins opposes key Pentagon nominee, narrowing confirmation path

    Collins’ position likely means Kahl's nomination will hinge on Sen. Joe Manchin, who remains undecided.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • Sharon Osbourne, like Piers Morgan, has been disguising cruelty as 'straight-talk' for years

    Anyone who watched Osbourne on "The X Factor" will know bullying is as much a part of her DNA as it is Morgan's, writes Insider editor Tom Murray.