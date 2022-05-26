Deputy sheriff lost daughter in Texas school shooting, governor says

The daughter of a deputy sheriff was one of the 21 people killed in Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school, the governor said Wednesday.

“One deputy sheriff lost a daughter in that school,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters.

The governor did not disclose the name of the deputy sheriff or the official’s daughter. CNN identified her as Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, citing the girl’s parents.

Her father, Felix Rubio of the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, told the network that he was among the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting.

“All I can hope is that she’s just not a number,” he said, according to CNN. “This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but we are.”

Abbott made the revelation during a news conference where he provided an update on the events leading up to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

He said the gunman shot his grandmother in the face and fled when she called police. He later got into an accident by the elementary school and ran inside, according to the governor.

Officers working at the school approached the shooter, who entered a back door and continued to a classroom that was internally connected to another classroom. That’s where he opened fire, Abbott said.

Authorities from multiple agencies converged on that classroom and “a border patrol officer killed the gunman,” according to the governor.

Abbott said three officers were injured. All are in good condition.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.