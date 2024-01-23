Deputy sheriff shot by another deputy after apparent accidental discharge

CRANSTON – The Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a deputy sheriff was shot Monday morning, apparently when another deputy sheriff's gun accidentally discharged.

The deputy sheriff was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Rhode Island Sheriff David M. DeCesare said in a news release.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the sally-port area of the Adult Correctional Institution's intake services facility, DeCesare said.

The incident happened in the sally-port area of the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

The two deputy sheriffs are members of the Sheriff Department’s Inmate Control and Custody Transportation Unit, which is responsible for the transportation of ACI detainees to and from Rhode Island courts.

No ACI detainees or ACI employees were involved or in the area when the incident happened, DeCesare said.

"An initial review of the incident appears that the firearm discharge was accidental. However, the incident is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police Detective Bureau and the investigation is on-going at this time," DeCesare said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI deputy sheriff shot by another deputy, apparently by accident at ACI