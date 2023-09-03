Deputy shoots armed suspect while attempting to serve warrant
Family members are demanding answers after a man was shot by deputies in Orange County.
Family members are demanding answers after a man was shot by deputies in Orange County.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Get the bestselling formula over 117,000 shoppers swear by, for a steal. Smell ya later!
This adjustable table is perfect for laptops, dinner, gaming and more!
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
Loved by over 14,000 reviewers, the Baebody formula — targets dark under-eye circles, puffiness and wrinkles.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital Tuesday after their Atlanta-bound plane hit turbulence.
Due out at the 2023 Munich auto show, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will preview a new generation of cars inspired by the EQXX concept.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
TikTokers continue to be obsessed with "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Here's what having back-to-back babies, due to adoption or surrogacy, is like
Snap up crazy-good bargains, like the wireless earbuds shoppers gush over for $15.
The TikTok Sept. 1 strike does not have a group behind it, does not have any formal funding and, according to some, lacks the organization and planning necessary to successfully support strikers.
The former adult star wanted to appear in the magazine since she was a little girl.
"I'm just going to be dirty. I've embraced the dust."
New York state prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to rule that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business had inflated Trump’s net worth by billions in order to obtain favorable loan terms.
Creators are criticizing the supposed rise of the "sprinkle, sprinkle" women. The post Creators question glamorization of financial dependence, financial abuse when relying on men to provide for women appeared first on In The Know.
The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is a street-ready replica of Aston's Formula 1 Safety Car. We see what it's like away from the track.