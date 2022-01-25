Deputy shoots and injures suicidal woman who had gun outside AdventHealth Ocala hospital

A woman was in critical condition Tuesday morning after a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy shot her as she approached AdventHealth Ocala hospital with a gun in her hand.

At 1:20 a.m., a deputy tried to stop the woman while she was driving in the 5400 block of Southwest College Road (State Road 200.) Deputies said she was speeding.

When she failed to stop a pursuit ensued, according to a sheriff's office account of the incident.

During the pursuit, the woman called 911 to report that she was suicidal and heading to AdventHealth Ocala, 1500 SW First Ave., Ocala, according to the sheriff's office. A deputy could see that she was holding a gun to her head.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Forensic Unit photographer takes pictures of some evidence early Tuesday while working the scene of a deputy-involved shooting outside AdventHealth Ocala hospital.

The chased ended at AdventHealth, where the woman parked near the ambulance bay. The woman got out of her vehicle and had a gun in her hand, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy repeatedly told her to stop, but she ran toward the hospital entrance. The deputy fired a shot, wounding her, the sheriff's office said.

She was being treated at a hospital – deputies did not say which one – Tuesday morning. She could face charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer while armed and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

AdventHealth Ocala hospital, 1500 SW First Ave., Ocala.

The sheriff's office did not release the woman's name, age or hometown. It did say she was on pretrial release in a criminal case where she's charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and cocaine possession.

The Ocala Police Department provided assistance during the pursuit. AdventHealth was on lockdown during the incident.

This is the van that a woman was driving early Tuesday before she was shot outside AdventHealth Ocala hospital. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said she was suicidal, armed, and heading for a hospital entrance.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. The woman's vehicle, a Volkswagen minivan, was still sitting at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest 13th Street early Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Armed and suicidal woman shot by deputy outside Ocala, Florida hospital