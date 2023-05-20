Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

A man died on Friday after he was shot by a sheriff's deputy in Guadalupe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities would not confirm whether both the suspect and law enforcement fired their weapons. However, no deputies were injured.

At about 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Calle Guadalupe and the Highland Canal for an individual with a gun, a Maricopa County sheriff's deputy said.

The deputies then attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Tomas Ramirez-Martinez, 42, "resulting in a deputy-involved shooting," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, declined to confirm whether the suspect fired his weapon.

Ramirez-Martinez was taken with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured, Gillett said.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County deputy shoots, kills armed man in Guadalupe