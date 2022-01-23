🌱 Deputy Shoots, Kills Intruder at Home + The Great Resignation

Good day, neighbors! Kathy Cioffi here with a brand-new Atlanta Daily.

Here are the top 5 stories in Atlanta today:

An officer involved shooting late Saturday night in southeast Atlanta is being investigated by Atlanta police and the GBI. The incident involved a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shooting an alleged intruder at his home, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. According to media reports, the alleged intruder later died at a hospital from their injuries. The home sits near the intersection of Springside Drive and Macon Drive. (Free: WSB Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) There's a scramble happening at the Gold Dome as attempts to halt the "Great Resignation" in state government is underway. While Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed giving full-time state agency employees a $5,000 pay bump, plus other perks, to lift up a workforce experiencing a record-high turnover rate, it's not clear a jump in pay will help. (Free: Axios.com; Subscription: WABE 90.1 FM) An Atlanta teacher has earned her school a $1,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with her proposal to restore a community nature trail. Kendall Xides, STEM teacher at Oak Grove Elementary in DeKalb County, received DNR’s 2021-22 Conservation Teacher of the Year grant for her Birdsong Nature Trail 30th anniversary proposal, the agency announced. The grant will help replace disintegrating landscape timbers that define the 30-year-old trail and to buy native plants, signage and plant identification markers, and bird nesting boxes, setting the state for additional habitat restoration work. Xides said she is excited for the resources “needed to restore the Birdsong Nature Trail to a space that is beneficial to our students, community and native wildlife.” (McDuffie Progress) Plan now to celebrate Georgia's 1733 founding by exploring more than 100 sites in person and online during Super Museum Sunday Feb. 6. With free admission, historic sites, house museums, art museums and other points of interest around Georgia will open their doors during the annual Georgia History Festival. Before heading out to experience the history in our own backyard, however, contact each site directly for current COVID-19 precautions. (Free: GeorgiaHistoryFestival.org; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit North Georgia Thursday night just before midnight. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, nearly 600 people have reported they were able to feel the earthquake, which happened Thursday at 11:47 p.m. The center was roughly 10 miles north-northeast of Eton, in Murray County, according to Fox 5.No injuries have been reported. (Atlanta Patch)

Take a look at t his s tunning snap of the skyline via @afordphotography. #atlantasnaps (Instagram)

The Atlanta City Council honored Dr. Edward D. Irons , a dean emeritus at Clark Atlanta University, educator and businessman, following his passing. (Facebook)

The Atlanta Regional Commission's next Executive Director, Anna Roach, is already making news! She’s been named one of 22 newsmakers to watch in 2022 by Atlanta Business Chronicle. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Melanie Manor: "Help for Homeowners in Need - If you have experienced a financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in mortgage delinquency or created a risk of imminent foreclosure, we may be able to help.Georgia HAF https://georgiamortgageassistance.ga.gov/?fbclid=IwAR2dutXfJgE670hasv-K8xXfKCk2TyAqjU9gzTPrdokfZeC61sRxSxt3yV4" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Sylvan Hills: "Good evening neighbors. Beginning February, Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to providing free dental services to our community. Please text ‪(470) 396-0978‬ with email, name, and services you need." (Nextdoor)

