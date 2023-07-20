Deputy shoots, kills man in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A deputy shot and killed a man late Wednesday afternoon in Rockingham County while trying to take him into custody, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

At 5:15 p.m., a Rockingham County deputy attempted to take the man into custody on Rock Fence Lane. However, the man allegedly repeatedly stated he would not go and resisted, a press release said.

The sheriff's office said a pistol was on top of a small table, and the man was reportedly instructed by the deputy not to touch the weapon. The sheriff's office said the man allegedly did not comply, prompting the deputy to open fire.

Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene. Attempts to treat the man were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead. He was identified as 27-year-old Justin S. Lantz of Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

