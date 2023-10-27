Deputy shoots, kills man who stabbed K-9 in face: San Joaquin County traffic stop timeline

The Shady Lake Mobile Home Park in north Stockton once shared a street with a homeless camp, built in the shadow of a concrete wall along busy Highway 99, residents said.

Months ago, officials cleared the camp, they said. But a man remained, living near an orchard in a white sedan that became a familiar face to neighbors.

On Thursday morning, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man, officials said, near a white sedan parked at the same spot near the orchard.

San Joaquin County Sheriff office is investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the 5100 block of the N. 99 Frontage Road in Stockton on Oct. 26, 2023. According to the sheriffs office at about 5 a.m.deputies notices a suspicious vehicle parked non the wide of the road. They made contact with the driver and they found out that he had a warrant for his arrest. The driver refused to exit his car. Shortly after 6 a.m. the driver got out of his car with a knife in hand. He stabbed a K9 dog in the face and was shot by deputies. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man, David Mitchell Jr., 48, of Stockton, was identified Friday afternoon by a spokesperson for the county medical examiner. It's still unclear if Mitchell Jr. was the person Shady Lake residents had come to recognize.

The fatal encounter began around 5 a.m., when deputies saw a “suspicious vehicle” parked on 99 Frontage Road near the mobile home park, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies stopped to speak with the person inside and found he had an arrest warrant, sheriff's deputies said.

The man refused to get out of the car when asked by deputies, the statement said. They tried numerous times to get him to surrender peacefully, although the statement did not elaborate what those attempts entailed.

Then, just after 6 a.m., the man got out of the car holding a knife, according to the sheriff's office.

Few details are clear of what happened next. But at some point the man stabbed a sheriff’s office dog in the face, and one of the deputies shot him, the statement said.

Whether the man approached or tried to stab the deputies is under investigation, according to Heather Brent, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The man died at the hospital sometime Thursday morning.

The dog received stitches and is recovering, according to a statement this afternoon.

The deputy was unharmed, Brent said.

By 9 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies had closed 99 Frontage Road on either side of the mobile home park’s entrance and were redirecting traffic.

Beyond the crime scene tape, a white sedan could be seen parked on the dirt roadside of the northbound lane.

Two sheriff’s SUV’s were stopped nearly touching the car’s front and rear bumpers. A third sheriff’s vehicle, a cruiser, was stopped in the street.

A “less lethal” shotgun — typically used to fire less deadly ammunition such as beanbags or rubber bullets — was propped against the cruiser’s rear window.

By noon Thursday, at least 12 law enforcement personnel in uniforms and in plain clothes had arrived at the scene.

A cluster of evidence markers was evident in the dirt and grass to the right of the white sedan. An evidence technician could be seen photographing the car’s interior.

Law enforcement officers who fire at civilians are typically placed on leave while investigators seek to determine if their actions were justified within the department’s use-of-force policy.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputies at Thursday’s shooting.

The man's death marks the fourth time in 2023 that law enforcement shot and killed someone in the Stockton area. Three people were killed in separate incidents in January, June and September.

Thursday's shooting was also the first this year carried out by a San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy. The previous shootings were carried out by Stockton Police Department officers.

