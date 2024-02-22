Deputy shoots, kills suspect during civil dispute call in Caldwell County

A deputy shot and killed a suspect during a civil disturbance call in Caldwell County on Thursday, investigators said.

Breaking Lenoir- sheriff deputies are on the scene of an officer involved shooting where one person is dead. Investigators say they were responding to a home on Watson road for a civil dispute. Working to find out more now. pic.twitter.com/I4ROPTws7L — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) February 22, 2024

It happened around 2 p.m. at a home on Watson Road in the Gamewell community near Lenoir. Deputies confirmed to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the suspect died from their injuries.

Faherty asked deputies if the man was armed at the time, but investigators said they couldn’t answer that question right now.

Several family members of the man who was shot gathered at the scene. Neighbors said police have been called to the home in the past.

A deputy shot and killed a suspect on Feb. 22, 2024, on Watson Road in the Gamewell community outside of Lenoir in Caldwell County.

“I really hate it for the whole family,” Bruce Spears said. “I mean they’re basically really good people. But every once in a while, you have a child you just can’t control.”

Deputies said the State Bureau of Investigation will oversee the case.

