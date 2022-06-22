Deputy shoots, kills unarmed person in Adelanto traffic stop; California DOJ investigating

California's chief law enforcement agency is investigating after a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy reportedly shot and killed an unarmed person in Adelanto in the early hours on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Department says an unidentified deputy from its Victor Valley station pulled over a driver, who remains unidentified until authorities notify their next of kin, at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 395 and Cactus Road.

The driver ran from the deputy, who shot and killed the person, who was later discovered unarmed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a sheriff's department news release.

The California Department of Justice has taken over the investigation of a shooting that traditionally would be handled by county authorities.

California Assembly Bill 1506 requires that the state investigate all shootings by police that end in the death of an unarmed civilian. The law, which took effect July 1, 2021, makes it the responsibility of a local agency such as the Sheriff's Department to notify the state DOJ immediately when such an incident occurs.

Few details were available Tuesday on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the current status of the case, such as whether the deputy has been placed on leave. The Sheriff's Department and state DOJ couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Following notification by local authorities of the shooting Tuesday in Adelanto, the state DOJ's Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California went to the scene, according to a news release Tuesday by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

"Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review," the news release stated.

