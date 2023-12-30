Deputy shoots man allegedly holding an ax

Dec. 29—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said that at about 2:50 p.m. Friday a deputy shot a man who was allegedly "wielding an ax" in the Olivehurst area near Yuba County Airport.

According to officials, a deputy with the sheriff's department responded to a medical aid call in the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard.

The department claimed that once the deputy arrived, the deputy "encountered a man wielding an ax and an officer-involved shooting took place."

Officials said the suspect in the shooting was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville. His condition was not available as of press time.

The name of the officer involved and the suspect who was shot was not provided as of Friday evening.

"We are not going to release the name of the deputy involved," Katy Goodson, Yuba County Sheriff's Department public information officer, told the Appeal.

Goodson said the name of the officer would be released once an investigation was completed.